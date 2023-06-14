“There is a limit. A border has been crossed”. Luca Banchi’s opinion

Luca Banchi, who with Siena won a series against Milan starting from 0-2, analyzes the LBA Finals 2023 for Corriere di Bologna. Here are his words.

ON THE FACTS OF RACE-2

«There is a limit: however intolerable, offenses are unfortunately almost part of the custom, but you can’t touch the players, a border has been crossed. We have the best coaches on the bench, the best players on the pitch and full buildings: let’s enjoy the show without silliness».

ON TRAILS

«For Virtus it can hide the risk of an overload of tension, creating hysteria and frenzy that can play into Milan’s hands. It can become a problem if the team and the fans don’t have the intelligence to correctly manage those emotions and transcend them, it would become a difficult match to play and impossible to referee. The Bologna-Milan dualism has more positive than negative aspects but we are very good at emphasizing only the latter».

ON THE KEYS

«I still believe that Napier is tipping the scales because with broken games he can make the difference. Virtus does not have a player of these characteristics but can recruit elsewhere what they lack in that role to take advantage out of the game. He has a high-level defensive and offensive system and he showed it in the first two games ».