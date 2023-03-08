Original title: There is a lot of fog! Xinjiang’s withdrawal from the CBA caused four losses and Zhou Qi became the final winner?

The third stage of the CBA has been played for a week. Since the resumption of home and away games on March 1, the atmosphere of each home game is hot, but in the Northwest, a arena that should be lively and extraordinary is now empty.

In the middle of the night of February 28, Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club released a 5,000-word long article for refusing to accept the punishment of the Basketball Association, pointing the finger at the Basketball Association, Yao Ming and Zhou Qi, and angrily announced their withdrawal from the CBA league; Zhou Qi also published a thousand-word long article the next day The article tells about his grievances and entanglements with the Xinjiang team.

Yao Ming, chairman of the Basketball Association, attended the press conference of the Basketball Association’s “K8 China Basketball Association Technical and Tactic Service Platform” the next morning. After the meeting, he said in an interview with CNR.com, “We respect Xinjiang’s decision and express regret.” Subsequently, The Xinjiang team has been removed from the CBA official website standings.

Why did the Basketball Association issue a ticket at this time?

On February 17, the Chinese Basketball Association issued a ticket. The Basketball Association determined that the Xinjiang team had violated the rules. The penalty decision restricted the Xinjiang team to register new players and prohibited them from participating in domestic player transfer exchanges within one year.

It is worth noting that the basketball association did not explain whether Zhou Qi, the focus of the incident, will return to free agency. But in an interview with Xinhua News Agency, a relevant person from the Basketball Association stated that this means that Zhou Qi has returned to free agency.

According to the Sports Weekly report: “At present, for Zhou Qi, the most important thing is to have the ball to play as soon as possible, rather than to continue individual special training. Although the player registration window for this season has passed, but considering Zhou Qi’s previous identity judgment There are controversies in the field, and the importance of the national team’s competition tasks this summer, Zhou Qi’s registration has the possibility of ‘special affairs’.”

It is true that Zhou Qi, as the player with the strongest overall personal strength in the current men’s basketball team, has no official games to play after returning to China in the Australian NBL League. Not as good as last year’s World Cup qualifier against Australia.

Although as Zhou Qi said in the long article, he was burdened by the dispute with the Xinjiang team, but an athlete who has not played official games for a long time will inevitably affect his game status.

Commentator Su Qunwen said: "Gao Zhidan, the new director of the General Administration of Sports, has focused his efforts on the three major goals during his term of office, and revitalized the basketball and football volleyball. Therefore, this year's Basketball World Cup is the top priority, and qualifying for the World Cup group is a must. The mission. But at this critical moment, Zhou Qi, the pillar of the Chinese men's basketball team, has no ball to play." The commentator Yang Yi revealed that the Basketball Association's fines for Xinjiang had already been issued, and it was only released now due to delays in the re-election of the Basketball Association. Xinjiang's withdrawal is full of fog, why did it suddenly let go? Xinjiang was punished, and the core issue was Zhou Qi's fate. However, in the ticket of the Basketball Association, it did not directly announce Zhou Qi's future. According to the previous rules, even if the ticket is established, Xinjiang still holds Zhou Qi's priority to renew the contract. Taking a step back, Xinjiang still has the right to appeal. Prior to the Guan Xiuchang incident in 2008, Xinjiang was found to have violated the registration regulations, its second place in the regular season was canceled, and it was directly kicked out of the playoffs. At that time, the Xinjiang team also threatened to withdraw from the CBA. The punishment this time is not as severe as last time, and it has no actual impact on Xinjiang, but this time the Xinjiang team chose to withdraw directly. Some people in the industry believe that Xinjiang can also choose to withdraw one by one, so that there is more room for negotiation. And in the Xinjiang team's long article, you can read the Xinjiang team's direct complaints against Zhou Qi and his management team, the Basketball Association and Yao Ming, which can be described as frozen for three days, not a one-day cold. There is also a rumor in the market that Xinjiang Guanghui has long wanted to withdraw. Football reporter He Xiaolong wrote: "If a club with huge influence wants to withdraw, it is bound to face great pressure from public opinion. Therefore, it is necessary to find a high-sounding and Reason enough to divert conflicts and divert attention." There are also several doubts about this statement: First, if the Xinjiang team wants to take the opportunity to withdraw, they can completely cash out players such as Zhou Qi and Abdul Saramu. Second, on the day when Xinjiang released the statement, the club was supposed to issue a waiver statement at 10 am, but it was later postponed until late at night. During the day, they were also negotiating with the leaders of the Basketball Association. Third, if Xinjiang had long ago planned to withdraw, why did it choose to leave in such a way as to tear its face apart? Doing so will only make countless enemies. Xinjiang's withdrawal from CBA results in four losses In the end, the tragedy has already happened, and it is hard to distinguish right from wrong at this time, and there is no shortage of reasons for standing on their respective positions. In the world of adults, there are only interests, and there is no right or wrong. The key is to establish a reasonable and legal system to protect the interests of all parties, and there are grounds for disputes. For the CBA league, the brand value is greatly reduced. When attracting investment next time, should sponsors consider such a negative news brand? For the Basketball Association, a ticket caused such serious consequences, and was pointed out by the Xinjiang team as "indiscriminate management". How can it maintain its credibility in the hearts of the public? For the players and staff of the Xinjiang team, after working hard for most of the season, they suddenly had no ball to play, no work to do, and their future was uncertain. For the fans who love the Xinjiang team deeply, it has been three years, and the home and away games are just around the corner, but they ushered in a wordless ending. The final winner may only be Zhou Qi. With the withdrawal of the Xinjiang team, he got the free agent he wanted.

