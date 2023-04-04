Home Sports There is a threat of disgrace like the one against Bern in 2016
There is a threat of disgrace like the one against Bern in 2016

Trailing 3-0 against Biel in the play-off semi-final series, the ZSC Lions are staring at the abyss. Coach Marc Crawford uses metaphors – and sees his risky personnel measures fizzle out without effect.

The next ZSC crash landing: Goalkeeper Simon Hrubec remains powerless against Ramon Tanner and concedes five goals.

Peter Klaunzer / KEYSTONE

Marc Crawford’s coaching career began in Milwaukee in 1988. The Canadian has played in five different leagues, celebrated great success and won the Stanley Cup. But he has never turned a 0-3 deficit in a play-off series. On Monday evening, Crawford, 62, stands in the Tissot Arena in Biel and says: “You can only eat an elephant bite by bite.”

