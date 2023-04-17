There is also a controversial penalty in Serie A basketball

Loading player

Up until last week, Pallacanestro Varese was in full swing to qualify for the Serie A basketball playoffs. Last Thursday, however, the Federal Court of the Italian Basketball Federation (FIP) he penalized her 16 points ranked for fraud and sporting tort in a case involving non-payment to a former player. Varese thus moved from fifth place in the standings with 28 points to last position with 12 points. Sunday evening these points became 14 thanks to the away win in Trieste, but to avoid relegation after 14 years in Serie A he will have to recover at least another four in the last four games of the regular season.

The reasons for the penalty should be known today, Monday 17 April. So far, only the offense and the context in which it occurred are known. The FIP maintains that Varese has omitted from the registration to the current championship “an outstanding debt situation”, namely that towards one of its former basketball players, Milenko Tepic, who played in Varese only in 2019, for a few months and a total of three games before moving to Iraklis Thessaloniki. Tepic had brought the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, which in November ruled in favor of the player and the approximately 95,000 euros he was asking for.

Varese had therefore paid Tepic and in December had been banned from negotiating the purchase of new players imposed by FIBA, the international federation. When the matter seemed closed, however, the referral (i.e. the indictment) for acts of fraud and sporting offense arrived from Italy, and finally the penalization “for not having complied with the payment of all obligations towards registered members contrary to what was produced during admission to the 2022/23 Serie A Championship».

Varese opposes the penalty for several reasons. First, because the dispute with Tepic is not the responsibility of its managers, given that the club changed ownership between last season and the current one. And then because «the disputed irregularity has not generated any advantage for the club, not affecting in any way the registration for the current championship, nor the relations with the current members».

The company, now owned by former Argentine NBA player Luis Scola, has already announced that it will file an appeal as soon as the reasons for the ruling are disclosed. Scola said he was certain that the sanction will be revoked, also because according to the latest news, the current management would have set aside 70,000 euros at the start of the season precisely in anticipation of a negative outcome in the Tepic case, which would completely rule out the disputed “lack of loyalty” by the Federal Court.

For this situation to be resolved, however, we will have to wait at least until the end of April, when Varese’s relegation could already be at least arithmetic. This therefore creates a lot of uncertainty, similar to the one that has existed for months in Serie A football due to the 15-point penalty imposed on Juventus in January in the case of false capital gains.

