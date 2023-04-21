there is an epidemic in Italy! Children are at greater risk, the Ministry of Health intervenes

Boom of infections from Scarlet fever

In reality, paediatricians had already raised an alarm for some months, underlining how the phenomenon was somehow caused by COVID and in particular by the restrictions that have become necessary to contain the health emergency linked to the coronavirus : theyjust like that of thealtering the immune system especially of the little ones, those who are now most at risk.

As also reported by the newspaper The messengerthere is an increase in infection with group A streptococcus (GAS) which can cause mild forms of disease such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis and also, indeed, the scarlet fever.

To provide a detailed picture of the Italian situation is a circular of Ministry of Health in which it reads: “At the national level there is an increase in cases of scarlet fever starting from January 2023 and the people most affected are above all children under the age of 15”.

Group A strep (GAS) is considered the most common cause of bacterial tonsillitis in school-age children, but it can affect younger ones as well. In rare cases, GAS bacteria can cause a serious infection known as invasive GAS disease (iGAS).

How is scarlet fever treated? Easily, with antibiotics, the important thing is to notice the symptoms early in order to intervene quickly.

What are the symptoms and how do you get infected? The typical appearance of red specks on the body (rash) is a typical disorder of the disease, caused precisely by the release of a toxin produced by the bacterium. The pathology mainly affects children between the ages of 2 and 8, while the period of greatest contagion in Italy goes from December to April.

The transmission takes place via come into contact with mucus and saliva and the bacterium has an incubation between 2-5 days.

Symptoms usually appear within a week of being infected.

The Ministry of Health has provided some useful guidelines for the prevention of scarlet fever infection.

It is contagious from the time the symptoms appear up to about 24 hours after the start of antibiotic therapy, and it is therefore advisable to stay at home until then, without going to school or work. Since the infection occurs through the diffusion of the microdrops expelled during coughing and sneezing, it is advisable to cover the nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, throwing away the tissue immediately afterwards. Furthermore, it is necessary to provide adequate ventilation of the internal environments and follow good hand hygiene, washing them frequently with soap and water, not sharing towels, sheets, utensils and other personal objects with people with scarlet fever.

Finally, schools where GAS infections are reported should carry out the cleaning and disinfection of toys and surfaces frequently touched by pupils.