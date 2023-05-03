There is an Insigne who wins the championship: but it is Roberto, Lorenzo’s brother, who returns to Serie A with Frosinone

Lorenzo in the place of of Lorenzo. Yes: the squaring of the circle should have been that. And know that Insigne (Lorenzo) will be the first to rejoice and celebrate for its Napoli regret for not being there will inevitably be the champion of Italy, arm band to raise the trophygiven the choice made to leave in Canada. Lorenzo tried, with all of himself, he anticipated that moment when, very young, he was the absolute protagonist in the final of Italian Cup threading twice the Fiorentinaseeing Hamsik raise the Captain’s cup. Wasn’t there due to a bad injury in 2014 a Dohain the incredible match of Italian Super Cup against the Juventus, and finally managed to lift a trophy as captain in 2020, still the Italian Cup and always against Juventus. Of course, the dream would have been different: to win in that wonderful 2017/2018 car with Sarrior as captain last year, closing an incredible cycle after the victory of the Europeans with the National.

It didn’t happen, but he thought about it Robertoyounger brother, to carry the Insigne family name high in Italia: not in Naples, where as well Robertino it passed, but a few kilometers away. He just won the championship with Frosinone Insigne jr, in a year that saw him absolute protagonist with 8 goals and many assists that brought the canaries back to Serie A. Far from a coincidence to tell the truth: Robertino is now, at the age of 29, a regular at the promotions from B in the top flight. After i first kickswhich however saw him as the protagonist at the age of 19 of a promotion from Lega Pro to Serie B with PerugiaRoberto was featured in Parma who rose from B to A under the orders of Mr. D’Aversa. Then it became the secret weapon of the invincible Benevento Of Pippo Inzaghi with his beautiful left foot and his almost unique characteristic of inventing out of nowhere and in non-potential situations dangerous valuable plays that lead him to a goal or an assist for his partner.

Two goals in the only season of A league played as owner, always with Benevento: one of these scored it at Napoli, in a match that finished 2-1 for the Azzurri. Of Napoli’s two goals, one (magnificent) was scored by his brother Lorenzowho also reported a not exactly tender comment after the initial advantage yellow and red by Robertino, in a replica of the confrontation between Diego e Gabi War: similar contents (same mother) but much less tense context to tell the truth. And he took over the scene with the Frosinone this season Roberto: he also put his signature in the last race, which decreed the math promotion dei ciociari in Serie A, scoring from a penalty against Reggina of his former coach Inzaghi. So three B championships won, plus one in Lega Pro: they won’t be Lorenzo’s score, who won two Cups Italiaan Italian Super Cup and a European football, but not even trivial stuff. And so while Lorenzo will be busy with Torontowho will play against i New England Revolutionat home Insigne a Frattamaggiore it will be a double party: for the Napoliunequivocally, and for Roberto returning to Serie A. And maybe without the older brother against he will be able to play a new trick on the azzurri without getting insults. In short, another photo to hang on the wall: Roberto who wins (again) col Frosinone. It won’t be Lorenzo who lifts the 8 kilos of the “Coppone” “Campioni d’Italia” in place of Di Lorenzo, but that’s okay anyway.