“There is an urgent need to make the performance of French clubs in European cups a national priority”

UOnce again, the French clubs will not go beyond the month of April in the European Cup. Even if it is not a surprise, we are still surprised at the way in which OGC Nice, the last national representative, let itself be knocked down by a FC Basel mastered until the 86e minute. However, it was only the Europa League Conference, the European “third division”.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers “PSG is reduced to this “Kylian Saint-Germain” which sums up its absence of a real “PSG is reduced to this “Kylian Saint-Germain” which sums up its absence of a real sports policy”

Nice’s qualification for the semi-finals would have been historic. Of history, there remains only the phenomenal French mediocrity on the continent, with only two titles won in sixty-eight years. This season again, Paris Saint-Germain, ousted in the knockout stages of the Champions League, will not have served as a cache-miserie.

To explain such constancy in failure, and so many defeats against teams that do not have more resources, the thesis of a curse (fifteen finals lost, all the same) or of cultural nullity is not enough, nor that of a national complex (which the results of the France team contradict). We will rather diagnose a distressing lack of ambition.

The game progresses, not the competitiveness

Seeing clubs battling in the league for European places and then investing so little on the continental scene indicates that they are aiming more for income linked to their ranking and their participation than the conquest of prestige and trophies.

Their financial situation is certainly fragile after the double calamity of the Covid-19 epidemic and the defection of Mediapro, the main broadcaster of Ligue 1, in 2020. Since the beginning of the century, their economic model being based on training and the development of players, their primary concern is to sell the best of them, and this short-sighted strategy is detrimental to the development of a sports project.

Surviving small is not the prospect of clubs passed into the hands of powerful owners, such as Olympiques Lyonnais and Marseille, AS Monaco or OGC Nice. These are struggling to initiate a dynamic to register on the map of Europe.

Read also: Basel-Nice: the continental future of French football suspended from the results of the people of Nice

The paradox is that French football is attracting investors and that its efforts to produce a more attractive game are materializing, with interesting coaches for a few years and, this season, a higher number of goals than other major European championships. Alas, the crowds, the spectacle and the quality of the game are progressing, but not the competitiveness.

It may be a matter of time, but, after Portugal, the Netherlands threaten France’s fifth place in the coefficient of the European Union of Football Associations (UEFA), which determines the number of European qualifications for each country – in particular in the future formula of the Champions League, from 2024, with potentially four places for the first five championships.

You have 39.04% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.