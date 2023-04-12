“There is normal anxiety for a team that experiences this situation, but we try to talk about it as little as possible “: thus the Juventus defender Danilo on the 15-point penalty and on the sentence of the Guarantee College expected for April 19th. “We only think about the pitch, we are concentrated on that – explains the Brazilian – and what will happen is a responsibility that concerns society we dedicate ourselves only to the pitch”. Tomorrow off to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with Juventus-Sporting Lisbon: “Tomorrow we have to be in our best version to win the match: we know they beat Arsenal who are first in the Premier League, but we are aware that then we will still have to play in Portugal”. A little over a month ago, the contract extension until 2025 : “It’s already my fourth year here at Juve, there’s always been synergy between us – added the Brazilian – and the renewal was a choice of the heart “.

Danilo to Sky Sport: “You need to change your attitude quickly”

The Europa League match comes after a disappointment in the league. Can it be a push?

“In a season where there is a lot of play, the ability to change attitude as quickly as possible is always a positive thing. We didn’t succeed a few times during the season and we lost or drew a few games. We’ve already talked about it among ourselves. The thought is with Sporting, we must be focused on this”.

What went wrong with Lazio?

“Lazio is a team that presses and doesn’t let players play well. Unfortunately we conceded 2 goals. We had chances in the last 20 minutes. If we had been more vicious in making choices and kicking on goal, we could have won the game, as has already happened in the two previous races against them”.

On the field after the rest. Where do you feel best?

“Where do I feel best? On the pitch! Physically it’s always important to have moments to rest your body a little because it takes a lot to always play 90 minutes. Mentally I was in the match with my teammates. Now I’m ready and prepared for tomorrow and all matches where they’ll need me.”