‘There is emotion, I am here for a new path’

The Stadium challenge is undoubtedly special for Cristiano Giuntoli, formerly of Napoli, and now committed to his new path at Juve: “A club followed in the world, there is pressure but I wanted to start a new path”. On the Pogba case: “We are waiting for the final level of judgment and then we will make the assessments”

Not only on the pitch, there is also great anticipation in the stands for the match between Juventus and Napoli. A particularly heartfelt match for the former Napoli player Cristiano Giuntoli current ‘Football director’ of the Bianconeri: “There is great emotion, seeing so many guys who have shared so many years with me. I’m happy to be here and I think about the present and the Juventus future.”

“Pogba? We await the final judgement”

During his Juventus season, Giuntoli also had to deal with thorny cases, not least, in chronological order, that relating to the request for a 4-year disqualification for doping against Paul Pogba: “Pogba case? We are waiting for the final level of judgment before having our say, we will also consult with his entourage.”

“Juve followed around the world, I wanted to start a new project”

As for the differences between Naples and Turin: “Juve is a very followed club in the worldthere is greater media pressure”, he explains. And on Juve and his farewell to Napoli: “The reasons are very important, there was a desire to start a new path. Let’s keep our feet on the ground, work day by day and look at fourth place.” Finally, a final comment on Chiesa: “He can express himself both as a winger and as a second striker, Allegri is using him to the fullest.”

