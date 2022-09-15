the case

At the Nuovo Cinema Pozzecco, at the modest cost of 740 euros for the pockets of the coach / director / screenwriter, the second episode of the remake of the blue film from a year earlier is screened. Repeated the feat of the spanking to the opinionated Serbia, the Italbasket company will perform on the screens of Berlin (at 5.15 pm, Sky Sport Arena, Now and Eleven Sports) to change the final of the rematch with France, the terminus of the Olympic medal dreams with Sacchetti in Tokyo. From the quarter-finals of the last Games, which ended 75-84 with the irreverent dunk plus scream of the transalpine star (and NBA leader) Rudy Gobert, in the fourth of these Europeans with the prize a place in the continental G4, columns of Hercules crossed for the last time by the National team of Charlie Recalcati, now Senior Assistant of the Poz, in 2003 in Sweden.

In the interval between Saitama and Berlin, which lasted 397 days, the five-circle silver France also beat Italy twice in the friendly crossings last August, when Gallinari still sang in blue: in a sweet way (78-77) in Bologna and almost brutal (100-68) in Montpellier. “They – says the blue coach on the cover, ready to take back his seat on the bench and set up another show after Sunday’s expulsion – are one of the best teams in the world and have even more athleticism and options than Serbia at their disposal” . Despite the absence of the transalpine pillars Batum and De Colo, the mission of ItalPoz promises to be difficult: to somehow keep Gobert and Yabusele at bay under the canister; do not lend the flank from behind the bow to shooters Huertel and Fournier. Serious complications, but not impossible to deal with or alleviate. «We are a team with a precise identity, made up of tough defense, racing and confidence in attack. Another sporting miracle is needed, but we continue to cultivate our dream. Because this national team knows how to excite like few others », says the ideologue on the bench with 740 euros less in his pocket. The cost of the preparatory script for the second act of the remake: 700 euros of chicken wings for everyone charged by Spissu to the technician’s credit card and 40 in cash went to Tessitori, winner of the motivational quiz in the locker room. «The difference on the pitch is made by the readings: Melli is a master in this», the presage of Pozzecco. Almost a “spoiler” of the alternative ending in the works. –

