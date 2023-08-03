Home » There is great enthusiasm from everyone
Sports

There is great enthusiasm from everyone

by admin
There is great enthusiasm from everyone

Gigi Datome talks to Il Messaggero. We are talking about the national team obviously, but also about the next retirement: «I am living this moment with great serenity and I still don’t think that I will soon be a former player. I’m enjoying everything that’s happening these days, perhaps even more appreciating every moment of my last blue summer. It was the right time to retire.”

And on Italbasket: «Very interesting, we have already developed the ideas that will accompany us throughout the summer to arrive at the World Cup ready both from a technical and mental point of view. The thing I really liked is that there was great enthusiasm from everyone and I’m happy that so many new kids immediately understood the spirit of the blue shirt. Thanks to the many fans who have welcomed and accompanied us in these days, I’m sure we will also see many at the Trento tournament».

See also  Cremonese to beat: Pordenone with no choice

You may also like

Suspended Serie A, who will miss the 1st...

Feasible options! Sparta already knows who they can...

Jordi Alba’s Impactful Debut with Inter Miami: ‘What...

Shirt sponsor: Arsenal and Emirates renew until 2028...

Pilz and Pötzi master the lead qualification

“My son was born dead in hospital”, the...

NBA, San Antonio: Devonte’ Graham suspended for two...

Murray had his first win in five years...

Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami to Victory in...

Santos says no to Roma’s first offer for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy