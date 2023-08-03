There is great enthusiasm from everyone

Gigi Datome talks to Il Messaggero. We are talking about the national team obviously, but also about the next retirement: «I am living this moment with great serenity and I still don’t think that I will soon be a former player. I’m enjoying everything that’s happening these days, perhaps even more appreciating every moment of my last blue summer. It was the right time to retire.”

And on Italbasket: «Very interesting, we have already developed the ideas that will accompany us throughout the summer to arrive at the World Cup ready both from a technical and mental point of view. The thing I really liked is that there was great enthusiasm from everyone and I’m happy that so many new kids immediately understood the spirit of the blue shirt. Thanks to the many fans who have welcomed and accompanied us in these days, I’m sure we will also see many at the Trento tournament».

