There is little hope of qualifying for the Asian Games. Fu Yuanhui will continue to swim_Swimming_Backstroke_网站

Original title: There is little hope of hitting the qualifications for the Asian Games. Fu Yuanhui will continue to swim

Fu Yuanhui’s data map photo by Li Ziheng

In yesterday’s National Swimming Championship women’s 50m backstroke final, veteran Fu Yuanhui reached the finish line fourth with a time of 27.88 seconds. According to the selection rules of the Chinese swimming team for the Hangzhou Asian Games, she has already lost her qualification for the women’s 50m backstroke. “I feel like I won’t be selected for the Asian Games.” Fu Yuanhui said, “Although there is still a 100-meter backstroke in the future, this time I will mainly practice the 50-meter backstroke.”

When participating in the Spring National Swimming Championships in Qingdao more than a month ago, Fu Yuanhui, who had been out of the swimming pool for a while, said when talking about the reasons for her comeback, she said that besides her passion for swimming, she was eager to participate in this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games as a Zhejiang athlete.

“I practiced very well, and my condition is not bad. It may be that I practiced too hard and my body couldn’t recover. I was sick a week before the competition.” Fu Yuanhui said after the game, “At my age, I try my best on the field. And it’s fine, it’s okay.”

Fu Yuanhui’s current coach has been replaced by her teammate Mao Feilian who joined the team in the same batch. “I still like the feeling of being an athlete, and I always feel that there are some things I haven’t done.” She said, “I have a little regret in this competition. This result is similar to the casual swimming in training, but I tried my best, and it doesn’t matter. “

When asked if he was considering retiring, Fu Yuanhui said seriously: “I should continue to swim.”

Li Yuanfei, Hangzhou Special Correspondent of our newspaper

Source: Beijing Evening News

Process editor: U031

