Original title: There is no reason for optimism!The 5-0 qualifying situation of the National Youth League is still severe, and the number one opponent is desperate in the final round

In the third round of Group A of the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers in the early morning of the 15th Beijing time, the Chinese U19 men in the 2003 age group defeated the Maldives U19 team 5-0, thus gaining two consecutive victories. Under the circumstance that the record of the Uzbekistan U19 team in the same group is not included in the ranking basis, the Chinese U19 team has ensured that they “sit back and watch one” in this group. Judging from the winning results and clean sheets, the U19 national football team’s performance this night was not abnormal, but compared with the Saudi U19 team that beat the Maldives U19 team by 11 goals in the last round, the gap between the Chinese U19 team is not limited to attacking power, but also In terms of personal ability and technical and tactical execution. In the face of the severe qualifying situation, the U19 national football team has no reason for optimism.

In the first round of Group A of the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, the Chinese U19 team won the Myanmar U19 team 3-1 with two penalty kicks in stoppage time. Due to the second round bye, the U19 national football team did not encounter the second opponent until the third round of the match on the evening of September 14, local time. The weakest team in this group, the Maldives U19 team. Before that, this opponent had lost to Uzbekistan U19 team and Saudi U19 team by 0-7 and 0-11 respectively. For the Chinese U19 team, which is aiming to qualify, this round must be won, and they must obtain as many goal differences as possible.

Like the first round, the U19 national football team still implemented high-level pressing tactics from the opening stage. In the 22nd minute, Eiffelding plugged in at a high speed on the right, and after the breakthrough, he passed the ball to the goal, assisting Hehe Mitura to open the scoring for the U19 national football team. In the 34th minute, Eiffelding scored the team’s second goal with a shot in front of the goal. 5 minutes later, Rehe Mitura scored with a header and scored twice. The remaining two goals of the U19 national football team came in the 61st minute and the 87th minute, respectively, scored by Chen Zhexuan and Maiwulang Mijiti.

The comprehensive strength of the U19 national football team is far higher than that of its opponents. The score of 5 to 0 objectively reflects the comparison of the strengths of the two sides, but the U19 national football team wastes far more attacks than the number of goals in the whole game. Like the first round, the U19 national football team used the tactics of holding high and playing high for most of the game, but there was very little delicate footwork. In other words, in the absence of technical capabilities, it is difficult for the U19 national football players to tear through the opponent’s dense defensive formation through ground penetration. Due to the hot and humid weather in the local night, U19 football players made unforced errors one after another. Many players, including Liu Guobao, the hero of the last round of victory, came on the bench one after another, but in the face of the still amateur Maldives defense, the U19 national football team appeared to be relatively monotonous in terms of offense.

The U19 national football team achieved two consecutive victories by winning the Dr. Mal team with a clean sheet. This is the result of the team’s hard work. However, compared with several other opponents in the same group, especially the Saudi U19 team, the host team in this group, the U19 national football team’s attack power is obviously inferior. If the U19 national football team cannot beat the Saudi team and win the first place in Group A, then it must compete horizontally with the second-placed teams in other groups, so as to strive to advance with one of the best second-placed teams in the group. This means that after securing the top two seats in the same group with two consecutive victories (the record of Uzbekistan’s U19 team is not included in the ranking basis), the U19 national football team must have a hard fight with the Saudi team in the final round to try to win or draw . Even if it doesn’t work out, try to lose as little as possible.

In the first game of this round, the Saudi U19 team for the purpose of training lost to the Uzbekistan U19 team 1-2. After the game, the Saudi team coach Salah Mohamedi and his assistants stayed at the scene to watch the China-Malaysia match. The advantages and disadvantages of the Chinese U19 team can be seen in full view.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao XunReturn to Sohu, see more





Editor: