Ladislav Almási’s first goal of the spring and four minutes later a save by Srdjan Plavšič ensured Ostrava’s Baník a 2:1 win over Teplice and two rounds before the end of the extension group, also the certainty of staying in the Fortuna league. However, the tension from the coach Pavel Hapal decreased very slowly. The expression of happiness on his face after the match could not be read. “I am satisfied and happy. You don’t even know how! One hundred percent,” coach Baník assured.

