There is no way out, let’s fight!Zhejiang Chouzhou men’s basketball team will play against Liaoning tomorrow night-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

There is no way out, let’s fight!Zhejiang Chouzhou men’s basketball team will play Liaoning again tomorrow night

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-14 08:30

The third game of the CBA finals Liaoning 94:68 Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent (total score 3:0)

Last night, the third game of the 2022-2023 season CBA finals was held at the Liaoning Gymnasium. Wu Qian, the captain of the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team, missed the game due to a rib fracture. It was difficult for the audience in Chouzhou to continue to organize effective offenses. Lost to the Liaoning men’s basketball team 68:94, fell behind by a big score of 0:3 in 7 games of 4 wins, and there is no way out.

The first two games of the finals were held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, the home of the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team. In the two games, 13,000 fans “swarmed” into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to cheer for the team. In the two games, the Chouzhou men’s basketball team has led the score and is also very hardworking. However, the richer experience of the Liaoning men’s basketball team in the finals played an important role. The Chouzhou men’s basketball team, which entered the finals for the first time, appears to be inexperienced. The team failed to defend the home court, lost two games in a row, and came to the “devil’s home court” of the Liaoning team – Liaoning Stadium with a big score of 0:2.

In the third game of the finals, there were personnel changes on both sides. Wu Qian, the captain of the Chouzhou men’s basketball team, was unable to participate because of a broken rib. He also sat on the bench to cheer for the team in this game. For the Liaoning men’s basketball team, Guo Ailun returned to the roster. He had missed many playoff games due to injury. After the start of the game, the Liaoning men’s basketball team took the initiative on the field. The offensive state of both sides was not very good, especially the three-pointers were extremely low. However, the Chouzhou men’s basketball team made more mistakes and was beaten by the Liaoning team many times. Attacking and counterattacking, they only scored 12 points in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, they trailed by as many as 19 points 32:51, and their hearts were beaten. In the second half, the team also failed to close the point difference, and finally lost 68:94. Only 2 players in the team scored in double figures. The foreign aid Wright, who played well in the first few games, made 0 of 7 shots and scored 1 point in 13 minutes.

In the history of the CBA Finals, no team can come back from a 0:3 deficit. The fourth game between the two sides will be held on the evening of May 15 (next Monday), and it will still be the home court of the Liaoning team. Although trailing 0:3, for the Zhejiang team, they won the regular season championship for the first time in team history and entered the finals for the first time. They have already made history. In the fourth game, what the players have to do is to unload their burdens and continue to practice on the stage of the finals. Let’s let go.