There was also pushball

There was a moment, in the early twentieth century, when the pushball, a sport with a gigantic ball conceived in the late nineteenth century by an inventor bored with American football and the difficulty of following its actions. It was a period of great ferment and propensity for novelty, even in sport, and despite its bizarre premises, almost like a video game, pushball managed to get noticed and above all to play, moreover resisting for a few decades in certain universities and military academies. It’s a sport that the world has largely forgotten about, perhaps because it was too dangerous and unruly or perhaps because it was too clumsy and bordering on the ridiculous. Although it may be that this perception is a consequence, rather than an actual cause, of its failure.

Pushball – which in Italy could have become a “push ball” – involved two teams competing to carry a ball larger than the players towards the opposing goal, which relatively modern accounts of the sport they compare to the big (in that case stone) ball chasing Indiana Jones in the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark.

It was Moses G. Crane, builder and salesman who came up with the name and rules of the game I know the telegraph but above all a very prolific inventor, who has remained in history more than for pushball for his fire-fighting systems. Born in 1835 in Newton, Massachusetts, and a Harvard graduate, Crane had three sons who played football, a sport that had begun to spread in its earliest forms as early as the 1870s.

Not everyone liked football – an article he defined it “incomprehensible, monotonous and gory” – and certainly not liked by Crane, who according to some accounts these: «If only the balls were bigger, so big that a player couldn’t see who’s on the other side, there would be a way to make it more interesting and fun». In his idea, the game should also have required great physical and tactical skills: it had to be a tiring sport to practice but pleasant and cheerful to watch.

In 1894 Crane spent 175 dollars (equivalent to about 5,000 euros today) to make the first pushball: it was made of rubber and leather, weighing over 30 kilos. In the meantime, together with his son Edwin he had elaborated rules on the number of players and the dynamics of each game, which in his plans should have been played on rectangular fields at least as large as those of American football.

The first official pushball game was in 1895, in Newton, during halftime of a college football game: “It was great fun to see this big ball roll from side to side.” it was written in an account published shortly thereafter in the Boston Globe, which also mentioned the fact that “from time to time a player ends up under the ball and on other occasions the ball ends up well above the players’ heads”.

There are not many traces of how, how much and where pushball was played in the last years of the nineteenth century, but it is known that it managed to survive and even reach New York, where it was sometimes the center of little chronicles dell New York Times, who praised its essentiality (“the goal is to push the ball”) and noted how it was a game “for strong and vigorous men but at the same time also great fun for the spectators”.

An early 20th century article National Magazine tale then how in pushball it was undoubtedly crucial to have a heavier and more muscular team, but also how certain tactics and precautions could allow you to score points and win.

Come remembered by sports historian John Thorn, in the United States – generally very local in following different sports compared to the rest of the world – in the years between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries there was a particular “sporting craze”, a collective desire towards experimentation with new and sometimes bizarre contexts of agonism and competition.

The growing fame of the game is certified by the fact that in 1903 Spalding, a sporting goods company founded 25 years earlier, public an illustrated manual with the brief history and official rules of pushball. According to the manual, it was played in teams of 11 players each (two of whom played goalkeepers) with “H” shaped goals. Passing the ball under the crossbar was worth five points, passing it over it was worth eight and carrying it instead over the opponent’s field line, but off the goalposts, was worth two. Spalding also began to produce pushballs weighing about 20 kilograms (therefore a little lighter than that of Crane, who died a few years earlier) but it seems that in one game, due to rain, one of those balls came to weigh ten times as much.

Also at the beginning of the twentieth century, the game arrived from New York to London and from there to the rest of the United Kingdom. Although inspired by American football, little known in Europe at the time, the game had among other things – albeit probably without Crane’s knowledge – several points of contact with certain practices relating to the so-called mob footballfootball of the masses or medieval football, in which people challenged each other (and sometimes still challenge each other, with teams made up of hundreds of people) to conquer a ball, usually larger than a soccer or football ball but smaller than a pushball, and take it somewhere.

The first British pushball game was played in 1902 in front of a few thousand onlookers, with rules immediately adapted from the American ones. Local newspapers they noticed that, although cumbersome, the ball was easy to move and unpredictable in its movements, in some cases greatly influenced even by the wind. Someone wrote that pushball was not “as exciting as football” but that it left “a lot of room for technique and science”. Others were disappointed: “It is not as attractive as cricket, it is not as varied and surprising as football, nor as volatile as ping-pong,” wrote the Leeds Mercurywhose journalist added that it was fine “once in a while” and concluded by saying that “Americans have nothing to teach us when it comes to outdoor sports“.

“If the ball hits one of the players, which it often does, the player concerned will have reasons to remember it,” was one observation; another was that “the ball bounces, but even more do the players who get hit.” Between curiosity and praise, there were also those who pointed out how players had a tendency to end up like pins and that the “slow and clumsy” game left “little room for individual skills and intellect”.

In the United States, meanwhile, pushball spread on university campuses, as a student activity, as well as training preparatory and complementary to football. Another place for pushball to spread were the military academies, where after the First World War it was proposed as an activity for veterans who had gone blind. In these contexts, however, many rules and tactical refinements were lost and the games, often played by several players per team, came very close to those of mob football.

On certain fields and in certain contexts, pushball was played for a good part of the first half of the twentieth century and on certain occasions even beyond, but it ended up being abandoned above all because of its danger: «I chose to stop because I preferred my life to pushballs» tale a former US practitioner.

Before disappearing, however, pushball had the opportunity to evolve into other versions: it was played on horseback, on ice with skates and around the 1920s there was also motorized pushball, with cars. Also this version, the most from video game of all, however, it did not have a large following and pushball remained the second one Atlas Obscura “It is perhaps the most bizarre forgotten sport in US history.”

However, it is not possible to know if with a different evolution and above all with greater attention to avoiding risks or drifts of the game, pushball could have survived and perhaps, over time, grown as a niche sport, with not very original rules but with a ball like you don’t see in any other sport.

