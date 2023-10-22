There were 52,000 free spectators at the second Bundesliga match

The management of Fortuna, which last won the trophy in 1980, wants to use the revolutionary step to connect with the fan community and attract a new generation of supporters. The club does not rule out that in the future admission to all its home matches will be free.

To attract attention, Saturday’s game could not have gone better. The home team was already losing 0:3 after half an hour, but managed a rarely seen turnaround to 4:3.

On the other hand, however, the duel between the former German champions almost did not end. While celebrating Kaiserslautern’s third goal, one of the visiting players was hit in the head by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands, and the referee, according to the SID agency, considered ending the match early.

The match continued and ended with great joy for the home team, who celebrated after the final whistle as if they had won a trophy. “There was an extraordinary atmosphere and it was something incredible to win,” Fortuna defender Jamil Siebert said of the mood at the stadium. However, the duel may have an end at the green table, as the representatives of Kaiserslautern said that they are considering filing a protest.

Fortuna boss Alexander Jobst told journalists last week that the club will lose up to 500,000 euros (12.3 million crowns) due to free tickets. However, he believes that the money will be returned thanks to the interest of sponsors who will want to have their advertising in the full stadium.

“We believe it, and we showed it today together with our fans and members, that the value of a football stadium is a full stadium with an amazing experience. This is value for broadcasters, for sponsors and above all for fans. Experiencing the atmosphere in a full stadium is something unique,” said Jobst. He added that the club received 120,000 requests for tickets before the match.

Fortuna has no shortage of fans, last year it had an average attendance of almost 30,000 in the second league. However, the club’s top-flight days are long gone, and the arena near the airport often has thousands of empty seats.

According to Jobst, the 128-year-old club “had to have the courage to try something new” due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The last time Fortuna played in the lucrative first Bundesliga was in the 2019/20 “covid” season, which ended in front of an empty auditorium due to anti-pandemic measures.

Saturday’s duel was the first of three games with free entry that they plan to play in Düsseldorf this season. In the next game, the January frost may test the loyalty of the fans.

Jobst said that at the end of the year, the club will assess the effect of the three free games and then decide how many to offer next year. At that time, perhaps Fortuna will be able to prepare for a season among the elite, currently the team is separated by two points from the first place in the table.