There were as many as 36 turnovers in the game, 12 more than their opponents, and the Shanghai Men’s Basketball team handed over a victory. In the 27th round of the CBA regular season that started yesterday, the “Sharks” lost to the Shandong team 99 to 103 after overtime and suffered a losing streak.

Both are strong contenders for the top four seats, and the battle between Shanghai and Shandong is a close “battle of positions”. The two sides launched a fierce confrontation from the beginning of the game. The “big shark” had a slight advantage in the first three quarters, temporarily leading 71 to 67. Entering the final quarter, the Shanghai men’s basketball team fell into the predicament of frequent mistakes, and was once beaten by the opponent with an 8-0 offensive to overtake the score. The three post-00 teenagers Cheng Wangfan, Dai Hao and Li Tianrong all got the chance to play in rotation, but the performance of the young players at the critical moment was quite immature, losing precious possessions one after another, completely “igniting” the hot-tempered coach Li Chunjiang.

Until the last 11 seconds of regular time, the Shanghai men’s basketball team was still 3 points behind 89 to 92. In desperation, the foreign aid Bledsoe, who performed mediocrely in the audience, had a flash of inspiration. He made a difficult jumper and hit a super long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer, magically dragging the game into overtime. However, the “big shark” who succeeded in renewing his life failed to reverse the situation. The team was still unable to control its own mistakes and had no choice but to swallow the second consecutive defeat.

In this game, the “Sharks” team made 36 turnovers, twice the team’s season average. Bledsoe, who dragged the game into overtime, scored a team-high 22 points, but squandered too many opportunities. He only made 8 of 25 shots in the game, including 4 of 12 three-pointers, and even made 12 personal mistakes, accounting for one-third of the team’s total mistakes.

“Through everyone’s efforts to bring the game to overtime is quite good, but the turnover is the most in the whole season. This is the worst aspect of the whole game.” At the end, he left the game angrily because he was dissatisfied with the team’s performance. Li Chunjiang calmed down and appeared at the post-match press conference. He bluntly stated that mistakes were the main reason for the defeat, but at the same time said, “Of course, it is normal for young people to make some mistakes.”

After this campaign, the Shanghai men’s basketball team temporarily ranked eighth in the standings with 16 wins and 10 losses.







