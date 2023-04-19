Home » There will be a salary increase for First and Second players
There will be a salary increase for First and Second players

There will be a salary increase for First and Second players

The clubs will approve in the Assembly that is held this Wednesday the new agreement reached with the AFE

The footballers will increase their salary each season until in 2026 they earn at least 195,000 euros in LaLiga Santander and 98,000 in LaLiga SmartBank

LaLiga and the AFE They have reached an agreement to raise the wages of First and Second Division players and also to improve their working conditions. Now all that remains to be validated is that the clubs ratify said agreement in the Assembly this Wednesday. If this is done, the footballers will gradually increase their salary each season until in 2026 they earn at least 195,000 euros in LaLiga Santander and 98,000 in LaLiga SmartBank.

Therefore, an agreement that had expired in 2020 and was extended by four years automatically.

Now a salary increase for footballers has been included and the minimum wage will grow not only with the signing, but it will grow year after year until 2026when its validity expires. The footballers in 2015 then signed a minimum salary of 155,000 euros for those who were active in First and 77,500 for those in the Second Division with an annual increase in line with the CPI, which according to the INE has grown 19.4 since then, so the current salary in the First Division is over 185,000 euros and 92,535 euros in the Second Division. Second division

First Division footballers will now see how the minimum wage will grow by a minimum of 10.000 euros until reaching 195,000 euros in 2026; while those of Second will have an increase of around 5,500 euros to collect 98,000. There will also be prizes for antiquity and will begin to reward from the fifth season.

