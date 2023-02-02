An anarchist demonstration for Cospito; bins set on fire in via Massarenti and the fake posters against the 41bis

Bologna, 2 February 2023 – In a meeting in BolognaAlfredo Cospito he invited anarchists to make a qualitative leap in destructive action, “no longer against structures but against men, so that the wind of fear changes its position”.

Read more: Anarchists, the galaxy of the violent: Molotov cocktails and parcel bombs, 20 years of high voltage in Emilia-Romagna

This was recalled yesterday by the undersecretary of the Justice Andrea Dalmastro, while in the city, at the ‘Il Tribolo’ club in via Donato Creti, the umpteenth assembly to talk about the most famous anarchist in the worldleader of the Informal Anarchist Federationon hunger strike for over a hundred days against the 41 bis regime in which he is detained.

Read more: Bologna: Susanna Schlein attack, the prefecture orders supervision for her sister Elly

In this context of renewed tension, on Tuesday morning, one arrived at the reception of the Carlino headquarters in via Mattei anonymous call. “There will be a serious attack in Bologna for the events relating to Cospito”, the unknown telephone operator told the clerk. Young, masculine voice, without accents, with a slight Bolognese cadence. The call, bounced from an internal number, maybe that one of the old switchboard, was taken at 8.05. Not even a minute. At 8.06 the interlocutor had already hung up. The Digos was immediately notified, which listened to the employee and who is now working, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to identify, through the analysis of the telephone records, the number from which the call originated. Whether a cabin, a house or a mobile. To trace who is behind that alarming message. If a mythomaniac or really someone related to the anarchist milieu.

See also Lampard agrees to be Everton's new manager, announces two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday Read more: Anarchist phone call to the Carlino in Bologna, the reactions: “Disturbing news, close to the newspaper and the city”

Not just Bologna. As seen in the last demonstration in early January, anticipated by fake posters hanging on newsstands bearing the Carlino logo with insults also against the minister Matteo Planted. About 150 people have it paraded downtown on that occasion, many of whom came from outside, given that the local ranks number around forty area activists and sympathizers. This is because subjects from other cities also converge in Bologna for these ‘sector appointments’. Many from Milano, where one of the historical faces of the former Fuoriluogo, Stefania Carolei, moved to live for some time; others from Veneto and Trento. Which move, in a continuous exchange, on the occasion of assemblies, processions, presidthe. Which usually end with vandalism and even arson attacks, such as those against the Monte Donato and Montepastore repeaters, in Sasso Marconi, or the high-speed lines in Saint Violaalways implemented on the nights following meetings or generally ‘convivial’ moments in the area.

The last one the procession produced graffiti and damage: two bank branches were vandalised, with ATMs and shop windows destroyed. For those vandalisms, the Digos has already identified five people: they are not all gravitating to Bologna, but come from outside the province. And even from outside the region. That the anarchist environment is fluid and horizontal is demonstrated by the series of attacks which, not only in Italy but throughout the world, is framing the Cospito affair. One for all, the arson attack in Athens, under the apartment where the diplomat Susanna Schlein lives, sister of the candidate for the secretariat of the Pd Elly. The level rises. And the tension seems to take us back to twenty years ago, to the explosive pots in via dei Terribilia, to the parcel bombs of Prodi and Cofferati. In this heavy context, in which the attention of the prosecutor Giuseppe Amato and of the police forces is very high, the seeds of anger multiply.

All time a letter was also delivered yesterday to the editorial office, with tones of threat against the policy of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in relation to the conflict in Ukraine. “We give you forty days to review this servile attitude – writes the anonymous sender -. If you persist, we will be forced to take serious measures”. A sort of ultimatum, but of a different matrix than the anarchist one. Either way, you have to be alert.