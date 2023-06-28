Home » There will be five seeded Czechs at Wimbledon, the highest is ninth Kvitová
Sports

There will be five seeded Czechs at Wimbledon, the highest is ninth Kvitová

by admin
There will be five seeded Czechs at Wimbledon, the highest is ninth Kvitová

The men’s number one will be the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who also holds the same position in the ATP rankings. Right behind him is the defending champion and winner of a record 23 Grand Slam tournaments, Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Third place belongs to Daniil Medvedev from Russia, who will participate in Wimbledon after two years. Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from starting last year due to the military invasion of Ukraine. Jiří Lehečka, who is ranked 36th in the world rankings, did not fit into the top thirty-two.

Among the women, the highest seeded player will be the Roland Garros winner from Poland, Iga Šwiateková. The Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenková from Belarus will be the second seed, the defending Wimbledon champion Jelena Rybakinová representing Kazakhstan will be the third seed.

In the women’s doubles, the number one position belongs to last year’s champions Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková. The 27-year-old Czechs will attack together for the eighth Grand Slam title. They can win at Wimbledon for the third time in their career.

See also  After elbowing in Liverpool game: linesman without penalty

You may also like

the complaint against Wilfried Happio for sexual assault...

Valentino Rossi, the new VR46 E-MTB e-bike, for...

Paris Basketball, official farewell of Ismaël Kamagate

Austria Vienna is now cooperating with Stripfing

Juventus, Pogba between the pool and the gym...

the earth shakes in Florence

the alleged role of Rachida Dati and Francis...

Korean FA Cup 4/1 Final 001 Ulsan Hyundai...

The soccer stars on the field for Vialli:...

Czech talent packs in the team of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy