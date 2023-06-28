There will be five seeded Czechs at Wimbledon, the highest is ninth Kvitová

The men’s number one will be the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who also holds the same position in the ATP rankings. Right behind him is the defending champion and winner of a record 23 Grand Slam tournaments, Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Third place belongs to Daniil Medvedev from Russia, who will participate in Wimbledon after two years. Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from starting last year due to the military invasion of Ukraine. Jiří Lehečka, who is ranked 36th in the world rankings, did not fit into the top thirty-two.

Among the women, the highest seeded player will be the Roland Garros winner from Poland, Iga Šwiateková. The Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenková from Belarus will be the second seed, the defending Wimbledon champion Jelena Rybakinová representing Kazakhstan will be the third seed.

In the women’s doubles, the number one position belongs to last year’s champions Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková. The 27-year-old Czechs will attack together for the eighth Grand Slam title. They can win at Wimbledon for the third time in their career.

