There will be interest in talents from Slavia, suspects the former coach of Sparta. Millions will fly, David Jurásek is a hit

Two years without a championship title, football Slavia is not used to that in recent seasons. This time, Sparta turned its back on its rival from Eden. How will the staples react to this? A number of players are out of contract, there may be interest from Europe in Slavist talents. One of the most sought after could be David Jurásek. “It is not decisive whether the time is right to leave, but whether an offer will come that Slavia will accept,” explains Zdeněk Ščasný, a former football coach. In the Přímák Show, he also mentioned other possible departures from Eden.

