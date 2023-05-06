These are the four pets that you are already legally required to register

Thanks to the new law, a ‘Central System of Records for Animal Protection’ has been established.

One in four Spanish households has a dog at home, an animal whose presence, according to statistics, has increased “notably” after the pandemic. From last january 1las pets They have become part of the family and are considered by law as one more member. From now on, the animals are already protected by law so that they cannot suffer mistreatment and the people who want to have one, are responsible and have to answer for them.

Around pets there are many questions and answers, from vaccinations, to care or how do to make them happy.

According to A study carried out annually by the Affinity Foundation and the Department of Psychiatry and Legal Medicine of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​gave details about what are currently enrolled and registered a total of thirteen million pets, corresponding to 27.7%. some figures that expose the lack of control widespread that exists on the official control of pets.

As we already knowthe Animal Welfare law comes loaded with news that you must follow to have a pet. Courses for dog owners, some animals that no longer you can have at home and others that you can not leave home alone when you exceed a time.

The law establishes which animals must be registered and how | Pixabay

In the case of the registry of companion animals, thank you to this new law has been established a ‘Central System of Records for Animal Protection’. A system that will become established by a national system, since previously it was at the level of autonomous communities.

How to register our pet

Each autonomous communityin the exercise of its powers, will incorporate into this new record information collected in their information systems. A information that will be collected by your pet’s usual veterinarian.

Information that we must include about our pets

Identification and health data of the animal.

If they carry out activities associated with human activities -hunting activity, employment for the State Security Corps or grazing activity-.

-hunting activity, employment for the State Security Corps or grazing activity-. We must contribute if we have a breeding animal -if we dedicate ourselves to breeding-.

-if we dedicate ourselves to breeding-. if we decide give in to the animal

What animals should we register?

The Law only includes the obligation to identify, by microchip, to dogs, cats and ferrets; and by ringing, since birthto the birds.

……

Contact of the Environment section: [email protected]