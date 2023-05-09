These are the key players of Milan-Inter

In the tie, several will be the footballers who could decide it in favor of one of the teams

Both Italian teams seek to return to the European elite with a Champions League final

He ‘Derbi della Madonnina’ is a very special match in Europe as it is the only one between two teams that share a city and are European champions. This Wednesday, after so many years away from the spotlight, Milan and Inter are once again the center of attention in a Champions League semifinal in which individual duels will be the key to completing the feat and getting a place in the final.

Although both teams have reached this round of the maximum continental competition supporting themselves as a block, It has always been the individualities that have given the necessary plus to sentence the qualifying rounds.

MAIGNAN Y ONANA

One of the virtues of both teams so far has been conceding very few goalssomething for which their goalkeepers are very much to blame.

The French Mike Maignan has been the undisputed guardian for several seasons in the ‘rossonero’ team. In fact, the success of the ‘Scudetto’ harvested last season cannot be understood without his figure and Milan’s comeback this season after a very poor start to the year coincides with his recovery after the injury that left him without the World Cup.

the cameroonian Andre Onana, on the other hand, had to fight at the beginning of the season to get an interista title, but he has not missed the opportunity with great performances. The goalkeeper, formerly of the Barça youth system He has been key in the Champions League with great saves in the last two qualifiers.

The two have appeared at key moments for their team throughout this ‘Champions’: Maignan to save a penalty against Napoli in a tie in which he had already left a goal value stop in the first leg and Onana with two key interventions against Porto and Benfica to seal access to the semifinals.

THEO HERNANDEZ AND DIMARCO

In defence, leaving aside the solidity shown by both teams, if there have been two players who have stood out and who are presented as key weapons for the matchespecially in attack because they are not two full-backs to use, they are Frenchman Theo Hernández for Milan and Federico Dimarco for Inter. Despite being defenders, swith one of the greatest dangers of his teams on the left side with his effective arrivals and their ability to be decisive in final metres.

Dimarcowhich always starts a little further forward as it is part of a defense of five, It is always a solution to unblock games thanks to its depth and its ability to get lateral centers; and it adds without problem to the majority of attacks reaching the far post to finish.

Theoon the other hand, starting from further back, as a normal winger, take advantage of his quality and his spectacular physical shape to do damage with diagonal drives from his own half, surprising and breaking lines very easily, generating superiority in the last meters.

TONALI AND CALHANOGLU OR BROZOVIC

The midfield of both teams is governed by players of the same court. Tonali is the owner of Milan, while Calhanoglu or Brozovic are of Inter. They are in charge of giving meaning to the plays at all times and catching the ball in difficult moments.

Tonali is Pioli’s extension on the field and his work is essential to balance. He is well positioned when the ball is released and is capable of giving the game fluidity and even arriving from the second line to finish, but his virtue lies in giving balance to the team, always well positioned and accurately interpreting when to steal. It is the thermometer of the ‘rossonero’ game.

In front, it will foreseeably have Calhanogluthough it could start form Brozovic. The profile is similar perhaps with the only difference that Calhanoglu, being a more offensive player but now in a more backward position, can be more decisive in the dangerous zone also taking into account his excellent ball hitting.

RAFAEL LEAO AND LAUTARO MARTINEZ

Y as the most decisive players of both teams it is inevitable to mention Leao, who it is still a doubt in Milanand Lautaro, indisputable. They are the current stars of their teams and the offensive danger is not understood without them. They are the biggest threats. Without Leao, Milan will have to reinvent itself and hope that Lautaro, who has reconciled with the goal, is not very successful.

The Champions League final is 180 minutes away for one of the two Milan teams. And success depends to a large extent on the four key players, one per line on each team, capable of unbalancing a match that appears, on paper, as even as possible.