These Swiss do without the 7th stage of the Tour de Suisse

Tour of Switzerland

Evenepoel wins the 7th stage – Reto Hollenstein finishes: “Thoughts were with Gino and his family, we are very sad” One day after Gino Mäder’s accidental death, a number of riders felt unable to continue the Tour de Suisse. Only three Swiss riders tackled the penultimate stage.

The dove instead of the starting gun. EPA

One day after Gino Mäder died in an accident, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel won the seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse. On the last kilometer, the world champion kissed his fist and then stretched his index finger towards the sky. He also remembered Gino Mäder with his winning gesture and put his hand on his left breast. Second place on the 183.5-kilometer stage went to his compatriot Wout van Aert ahead of Frenchman Bryan Coquard.

Dedicates his victory to Gino Mäder: world champion and stage winner Evenepoel. Keystone

In the interview with the winner, the Belgian said he rode in honor of Gino and his family: “I want to dedicate this victory to Gino.” The classification was unimportant today. The Swiss drivers seemed mentally empty. Reto Hollenstein said in an interview with Swiss television: “It was very special. Thoughts were with Gino and his family. I am very sad.”

But not all drivers felt good enough to start. A total of 36 riders left the tour, including seven Swiss. With Silvan Dillier, Stefan Bissegger and Reto Hollenstein, only three Swiss riders tackled the penultimate stage the day after Gino Mäder’s death.

Three teams leave the tour

Mäder’s team Bahrain Victorious did not start again. “Our entire team is devastated by the tragic accident,” said the professional team. On Saturday morning, the Swiss team Tudor and the Equipe Intermarche also withdrew. “We respect the decision of each team. The withdrawals correspond to what we expected, »said the race director.

After careful consideration and talking to both riders and staff, the team decided not to continue racing this year‘s Tour de Suisse. Under these difficult circumstances we feel it is the human way to respect the feelings of our riders and pay respect to Gino. pic.twitter.com/44uALB65fA — Tudor Pro Cycling Team (@TudorProCycling) June 17, 2023

Four other Swiss who ride in teams that remain in the Tour de Suisse gave up of their own accord: Marc Hirschi, Michael Schär, Mauro Schmid and Stefan Küng no longer felt mentally able to finish the Tour. Stefan Küng, who won the first time trial in Einsiedeln, would have been the favorite for tomorrow’s individual time trial.

Pigeons instead of the starting gun

In consultation with Mäder’s family, the drivers and teams, the Tour de Suisse returned to racing mode – albeit with adjustments. So there was no starting signal at the start in Tübach, but pigeons were let fly. The drivers wore a black ribbon.

After the commemorative drive on Friday, some special rules applied on Saturday. As an exception, the time measurement for the overall ranking took place 25 km before the finish. In addition, the bonus seconds in the intermediate sprint in Türlen and at the finish were eliminated.

Final time trial on Sunday

The final time trial of the Tour de Suisse is on Sunday. Denmark’s Mattias Skjelmose goes into the last stage eight seconds ahead of Austrian Felix Gall. Spaniard Juan Ayuso and Evenepoel still have chances of overall victory with a deficit of 18 and 46 seconds respectively.