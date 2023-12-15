These two teams would be the favorites in the bid for Yamamoto (report)

The Hot Race for Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Giants, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Phillies All in the Running

According to MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, at least seven major league teams are in the bid for Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The interested teams include the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Giants, Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Phillies.

Yamamoto has already met with the first four teams on the list and is hoping to do the same with the remaining three soon. Heyman has indicated that both the Dodgers and the Yankees are the frontrunners in the bidding process.

Heyman also anticipates that Yamamoto, who is 25 years old, could potentially land the longest contract for a pitcher. The current record is held by Wayne Garland, who agreed to a 10-year deal with Cleveland in 1976. More recently, Gerrit Cole and the Yankees struck a nine-year deal in 2019. However, Heyman does not rule out the possibility of Yamamoto receiving a 12-year offer.

The competition for Yamamoto’s signing is heating up, and it remains to be seen which team will ultimately secure the talented right-hander. Stay tuned for updates as the bidding process unfolds.

