The controversial official, who has dragged world boxing into isolation and division, so fired up during a visit to Nicaragua during his strategic tour of Latin America.

The IOC recently expelled the IBA from its ranks and does not recognize it as a representative of world boxing. However, one of the oldest Olympic sports remained in the program of the Games, however, the IOC organizes the qualifications and the Olympic tournaments themselves.

The International Olympic Movement has been in a long-standing dispute with a peculiar Russian official. He criticizes him for the way the association is run, opaque financing, which he also unilaterally linked to the Russian energy giant Gazprom. Furthermore, for problems in the areas of decision-making and ethics. The IBA under the leadership of Kremlin did not implement the necessary reforms, and the IOC has run out of patience with it.

“They stopped recognizing the IBA because they are afraid that if it remained a member of the IOC, it would have great results. I am sure that IBA will get international recognition back. we don’t have a problem with the Olympic movement, but with its leadership. With President Thomas Bach and his team,” Kremlov said according to the Inside the Games website.

“Because they (Bach et al.) are like prostitutes in a commercial where they involve politics instead of defending the interests of athletes,” thundered the Russian.

In an effort to save the reputation of world boxing and free itself from the influence of the Russian official, the boxing powers led by the USA, Great Britain and Germany launched a new world organization World Boxing in April, which would like to cooperate with the IOC and take over the management of the sport instead of the IBA.

