Still together. Spanish cycling brothers Jesuś and José Herrado have spent the vast majority of their careers together. They worked for the Spanish team Movistar for six years, now they are wearing the jersey of the French team Cofidis for the sixth season. “We are very lucky to be active in elite cycling in the same team for so many years. That doesn’t happen to many competitors,” smiles 32-year-old Jesús, the more famous of the sibling pair compared to his five-year-older brother.

