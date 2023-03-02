Home Sports They are very furry and big. Medvedev came up with a surprising explanation for the pain with the injury
They are very furry and big. Medvedev came up with a surprising explanation for the pain with the injury

They are very furry and big. Medvedev came up with a surprising explanation for the pain with the injury

He complains that the Dunlop balls are too hairy. And this, in his opinion, contributes to more frequent player injuries. Currently, the seventh-ranked theist in the world is not alone in complaining about balloons, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andy Murray have already mentioned certain reservations.

“Two rounds before the balls are changed are already like apples. They are awfully big. When you hit the ball, you don’t feel like you’re controlling it at all,” explained the Russian in an interview with Eurosport.

“Already in Australia I felt that the balls on the hard surface were not good. During and before the fight with Korda (with whom he was knocked out in the third round), I already felt severe pain in my wrist. But I thought I wouldn’t talk about it because that’s probably just my problem. But at the tournament in Rotterdam, other players came to me complaining about the balls and their problems with elbows and wrists,” continued Medvedev.

“And now I see that Rune, Tsitsipas or even Korda are dealing with wrist, elbow or shoulder problems. I think it’s because of the balls and its unsuitability for hard surfaces. As I said before, the balls are very hairy and when you get them on the racket, it’s quite a shock,” the 2021 US Open champion listed the problems.

At the same time, he encouraged all players to, like him, openly raise their dissatisfaction with the balls, because with joint efforts they could achieve change.

But this will not be so easy, because the Australian Tennis Association, for example, has extended the contract with the company Dunlop for another five years, despite the dissatisfaction of the players.

