They challenge "their" Třinec. Have a great beer and don't go to the factory, Cienciala advises fans

They challenge “their” Třinec. Have a great beer and don’t go to the factory, Cienciala advises fans

While the 29-year-old defender is a pupil of Jihlava, the forward who is two years younger is a native of Třinec. “I grew up there, the environment has a good effect on me. I like the modern hall, there is a nice dressing room,” said Cienciala, who after leaving the Ocelář team worked for two years in Mladá Boleslav under current Dynamo coach Radim Rulík, and the last two years in Pardubice.

While still in the Slezan jersey, he experienced the last meeting between these two opponents in the playoffs, Třinec defeated Pardubice 4:3 on matches five years ago. He contributed a record seven assists to the decisive 8:1 win.

“It flies by fast,” he smiled. “I’ll probably never do anything like that again. We scored a goal from everything,” recalled Cienciala, who was then facing Ondřej Kacetl, the Steelers’ phantom goalie for the playoffs for the past three years, in goal.

Although Cienciala will be on the opponent’s side this time, he will be able to count on the support of his family. “Everyone will come, so it will be special for me. And I hope they’ll cheer for me, my son from Třinec, right?” he joked and then added: “The whole family supports me where I am right now. Even if I don’t say a bad word about Třinec, the club raised me for the extra league and I’m very happy there glad,” he continued.

The series starts already on Sunday, Cienciala will return to the Silesian ice on Thursday and Friday. And he also gave tips to fans on how to have fun before Friday’s game in the region. “Take the cable car to Javorový, see the Beskydy Mountains, have an excellent beer, many people go there. And above all, don’t drive to the side where the factory is! There’s nothing there,” he purred in a good mood.

But most of all, he can’t wait for the series to start. “The break is quite long, I would prefer to play already. I was watching hockey at home and I was already getting nervous. I want to play, I feel best on the ice,” noted Cienciala, who scored a goal and six assists in the quarter-final against Olomouc. “We did great as a team. The points are just something extra,” he said.

Now, however, Dynamo is facing a much tougher opponent. “We have to match Třínec in combativeness and leave absolutely everything on the ice. The opponent has tremendous experience in the playoffs, which he showed against Sparta. It will be a beautiful and balanced series,” believed Cienciala. “They always play the same way. Excellent in defense, but they also have a quality attack,” added Musil.

