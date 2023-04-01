While the 29-year-old defender is a pupil of Jihlava, the forward who is two years younger is a native of Třinec. “I grew up there, the environment has a good effect on me. I like the modern hall, there is a nice dressing room,” said Cienciala, who after leaving the Ocelář team worked for two years in Mladá Boleslav under current Dynamo coach Radim Rulík, and the last two years in Pardubice.

While still in the Slezan jersey, he experienced the last meeting between these two opponents in the playoffs, Třinec defeated Pardubice 4:3 on matches five years ago. He contributed a record seven assists to the decisive 8:1 win.

“It flies by fast,” he smiled. “I’ll probably never do anything like that again. We scored a goal from everything,” recalled Cienciala, who was then facing Ondřej Kacetl, the Steelers’ phantom goalie for the playoffs for the past three years, in goal.

🏒 7 assists and in the playoffs? David Cienciala put on a famous hockey performance in 2018. He helped his team win the crucial seventh match of the quarter-finals against Pardubice. 👌 #INCLUDE pic.twitter.com/0nunGAHK5p — Tipsport extraliga (@telhcz) March 25, 2023

Although Cienciala will be on the opponent's side this time, he will be able to count on the support of his family. "Everyone will come, so it will be special for me. And I hope they'll cheer for me, my son from Třinec, right?" he joked and then added: "The whole family supports me where I am right now. Even if I don't say a bad word about Třinec, the club raised me for the extra league and I'm very happy there glad," he continued.

The series starts already on Sunday, Cienciala will return to the Silesian ice on Thursday and Friday. And he also gave tips to fans on how to have fun before Friday’s game in the region. “Take the cable car to Javorový, see the Beskydy Mountains, have an excellent beer, many people go there. And above all, don’t drive to the side where the factory is! There’s nothing there,” he purred in a good mood.

But most of all, he can’t wait for the series to start. “The break is quite long, I would prefer to play already. I was watching hockey at home and I was already getting nervous. I want to play, I feel best on the ice,” noted Cienciala, who scored a goal and six assists in the quarter-final against Olomouc. “We did great as a team. The points are just something extra,” he said.