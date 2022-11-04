Four Inter Milan ultras responsible for the emptying of the second green ring of San Siro were denounced for private violence and dasped to “pay homage” to one of their bosses, Vittorio Boiocchi, killed in an ambush shortly before the kick-off of Inter-Sampdoria. The complaints will flow into a dossier currently in model 45, that is without the hypothesis of a crime and under investigation, with which the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office aims to accept all the behaviors and conducts of criminal relevance that could have been committed by the Nerazzurri ultras in addition to the known facts on Saturday 29 October at the Meazza. Investigators of the Digos Supporters Team have come to identify the four ultras responsible for the forced removal of other fans, including families with small children, from the analysis of the surveillance cameras of the plant. It is a 52-year-old resident in the province of Varese, prejudiced and already the recipient of a previous Daspo, a 31-year-old Milanese already investigated by the Naples Police Headquarters for the possession of smoke bombs used during the Napoli-Inter match, of an 18-year-old Milanese who, while exhorting in a decisive way the fans to leave the sector, he tugged and pushed one until he fell to the ground and a 22-year-old with a clean record. The commissioner Giuseppe Petronzi issued an administrative provision for them to prohibit them from approaching sporting events lasting from one to five years. In addition, the Security Operational Group of via Fatebenefratelli, also on the recommendation of the Public Order and Safety Committee chaired by the Prefect Renato Saccone, has imposed a ban on access and display of banners, flags, megaphones and drums in the Curva Nord, for the match ” Inter – Bologna ”scheduled for Wednesday 9 November. Prescriptions that, in fact, “silence” the Curva Nord for all the match.