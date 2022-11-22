THEY VIGEVANO

Fabo Herons Montecatini makes Elachem Vigevano suffer until the last shot of the last second, who can then still celebrate both the eighth consecutive victory in 8 matchdays and the solitary primacy of group A because Unicusano Livorno fell in the sprint Legnano.

Piazza’s analysis

«It was a very difficult game against Fabo, in the first half we always came back strong in defense avoiding their quick shots and doing everything we had prepared – explains Paolo Piazza, coach of Vigevano – We then had a terrible initial approach in the third period with three turnovers. Staying on track for 40′ with this team can’t be done and no one in this category can do it. We were stuck in attack, with too many turnovers and we lacked fluidity. We immediately had Chiera who, in the second part of the match, scored 18 of Montecatini’s 35 points. He makes baskets that the others don’t make, he forces you to make defensive choices, he opens shots open to other teammates. Montecatini, due to Lorenzetti’s load of fouls, often played with five small players, we almost always with a big player. We are very happy with these two points and with the victory because from now on it will be very hard for everyone to face this Montecatini».

Federico Barsotti, coach of Fabo Herons echoes him: «It was the photocopy of the match lost in Legnano, it’s the third that escapes us at the end, among other things this time with a well-constructed shot feet on the ground with one of our best elements. Vigevano is very strong and very well built, but also very well trained. We’re proud, Vigevano won on individual talent plays, which is okay, but I’m sorry because it’s not the first time we’ve lost like this. It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for us, if after eight days we get to play a similar match as newly promoted players, I think it’s a great sign. Now we’ve made a big addition, for a couple of games things have been going around and we’ve understood that we can play differently. The entry of Bechi and other players must also be our strength on a defensive level».

Elachem’s journey now includes two trips in a row: Saturday at 21 in Montecatini, Gema bank (Unicusano Livorno receives Omegna and the other second Libertas Livorno goes to Oleggio); then Sunday 4 December direct confrontation in Livorno with Libertas, while the night before Unicusano will be a guest at the PalaRavizza of Riso Scotti Pavia. Between 7 and 8 December the eleventh first leg will be played in the evening midweek against Elachem Vigevano at home on 7 December against Borgomanero and the awaited derby between Marelli Libertas and Pielle Unicusano the day after in Livorno, all challenges destined to shell the rankings even at high altitudes. —

