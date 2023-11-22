Home » THEY EXPLODE Mexico WON, but they explode with criticism of Jimmy Lozano for his decisions | Spicy Soccer – ESPN Deportes
Mexico’s soccer team secured a crucial victory, but the celebration quickly turned into a storm of criticism aimed at head coach Jimmy Lozano. Despite the win, fans and analysts exploded with frustration over Lozano’s decisions during the match.

In an intense post-game analysis on Futbol Picante ESPN Deportes, Javier Alarcón took aim at the directors of Mexican soccer, describing their performance as “superb.” The criticism continued on Tercer Grado Deportivo, where journalist Faitelson described Mexico’s defeat against Honduras as “embarrassing.”

Further fueling the controversy, TUDN Selección MX featured JOSÉ DEL VALLE, who pointed the finger directly at Lozano, claiming that he “chose his players poorly.” The frustrations were echoed by prominent figure Salinas Pliego, who called the Tricolor a “national disappointment.”

The explosive reaction to the victory has sparked a heated debate among fans and experts, with many expressing disappointment in the team’s performance. For full coverage and ongoing analysis, visit Google News.

