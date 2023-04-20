they grow like carnivores but weigh less

The topic of vegetarian children has always raised questions about their health compared to those who eat meat: now an important study explains that they grow the same waybut are likely to weigh less, which it does not mean avoiding obesity.

Researchers at Unity Health Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital analyzed data on nearly 9,000 children, finding that qThose who eat a vegetarian diet have physical and growth measurements similar to children who eat meat.

The study, published in Pediatrics also revealed that children on a vegetarian diet have more likely to be underweight, underlining the need to calibrate the diet for children who do not eat meat in a balanced way.

Vegetarian children: grow up like carnivores but weigh less

The transition from carnivorous to vegetarian diet, or at least towards a lower consumption of meat, it is an established fact.

“Over the past 20 years we have seen a growing popularity of plant-based diets and a changing food environment with increased access to plant-based alternatives,” explains Dr. Jonathon Maguire, lead author of the study and a pediatrician at St. Michael’s Hospital of Unity Health Toronto,.

Until now, however, there has been a lack of quantitative and qualitative research data that could capture the theme. Now this study “demonstrates that Canadian children on vegetarian diets had similar growth e similar biochemical measures of nutrition to those of children who consume non-vegetarian diets”.

Vegetarian diet and underweight

The researchers evaluated 8,907 children aged six months to eight years. The children were all participants in the TARGet Kids! cohort study. and the data was collected between 2008 and 2019. Participants were classified into vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

The researchers found that children who ate a vegetarian diet had an average body mass index (BMI), height, iron, vitamin D, and similar cholesterol levels to those who ate meat. But they also show that children on a vegetarian diet were almost twice as likely to be underweight, i.e. to be below the third percentile for BMI.

Warning: underweight does not mean avoiding obesity, but it is an indicator of undernutrition, and may be a sign that the quality of the child’s diet does not meet the correct nutritional needs to support normal growth. According to the researchers, children who eat a vegetarian diet must be monitored in growth and must be educated in terms of food to follow a balanced diet.

Vegetarian and vegan children

It must also be said that the international guidelines on the vegetarian diet in childhood give different recommendationsand past studies evaluating the relationship between vegetarian diet and childhood growth have had mixed results.

“Plant-based dietary patterns are recognized as a healthy eating pattern due to the higher intake of fruits, vegetables, fiber, whole grains, and reduced saturated fat; however, few studies have evaluated the impact of vegetarian diets on child growth and nutritional status. Vegetarian diets appear to be appropriate for most children,” Dr. Maguire said.

The study has a limitation: the quality of vegetarian diets, which come in many forms. The quality of the individual diet can be a very important factor in growth. The authors say more research is needed to examine the quality of vegetarian diets in childhood, as well as growth and nutritional outcomes among children following a vegan diet.

Photo by Gustavo Fring, Pexels

