“They have top club quality”

Leonardo Bonucci spoke at the press conference to present the Nations League semi-final against Spain on stage Thursday 15 June at 20:45 at stadio The Grolsch Veste di Enschede. The defender of the blue national team declared: “Winning never hurts, the goal is to win to get to the final. We play against a great team like the Spainbut putting in place what we saw inEuropean we can bring home a young but still important trophy“. The Juventus player then added: “We’re fine, we met in Sardinia and it was nice between work and fun. Then the guys from theInter, sorry but ready to go again. They are part of this large group that wants to go back to entertaining Italy“.

Bonucci on Zaniolo and Frattesi at Juve

To the microphones of Sky Sport, Bonucci thus answered the question whether Zaniolo e Frattesi may be good for Juventus: “You have to ask those who make the transfer market at Juve this… They are two great prospects for the Italy to come, I hope they gain experience in this type of match as soon as possible because then in the big teams you need to understand the moments of the match well. They have all the qualities to wear the shirt of a great team“.