He couldn’t score a goal for nine long games, in the extra time of the third quarter-final with Liberec, Hradec’s forward Aleš Jergl scored after 37 seconds and admitted that the guests noticed the health indisposition of Liberec goalkeeper Petr Kváč and tried to take advantage of it. The East Bohemians won 2:1 on Thursday and lead the series with the same result. It continues on Friday again on the ice of the White Tigers.

