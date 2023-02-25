With two goals, he has already scored nine goals in the league season. When Tomáš Čvančar made it 3-0 for the visitors at Letná in Zlín, it seemed that nothing could deprive Sparta of three points. However, the cobblers rose so much that the favorite was afraid until the last moment. “Not that I don’t trust the boys, but I couldn’t even watch from the bench at the end. We received a good slap, which will hopefully help us for the next matches,” hopes the Spartan gunner after the narrow 3:2 win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

