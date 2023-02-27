The news comes only a few days after the modification of the books of the writer Roald Dah was announced

The super detective novels James Bond will be republished without racial references that could be considered offensiveon the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the appearance of the first book in the series, “Casino Royale”

The company that owns the rights to the books, Ian Fleming Publications, commissioned a revision of the texts to a committee of readers and has decided to bring the novels back without those potentially offensive racial allusions, the Sunday Telegraph revealed today.

between the changes the word “black” is scheduled to disappear (sic) with which in English slaves of that race were designated, although other racial descriptions will also be suppressed, while others will be preserved unchanged.

It will also introduce a warning to accompany the adventures of 007 who will remember that “this book was written at a time when terms and attitudes that might be found offensive by modern readers were commonplace.”

“Some updates have been made in this editionwhile keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is located,” the notice, revealed by the “Sunday Telegraph,” will state.

The news comes after this week the publisher of the books of the British author Roald Dahl announces that it will modify parts of his works to eliminate possible offensive or offensive allusions.

After the controversy unleashed, Puffin pointed out that in addition to the altered versions plans to reissue the original books intact at the same time.