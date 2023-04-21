Home » They say Draymond has a story, so do we
They say Draymond has a story, so do we

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs in the Western Conference.

After the game, Curry was interviewed about the victory over the Kings to make the series 2-1, despite a one-game ban handed down to his teammate Draymond Green.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year was suspended for a stomp on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. the league indicated that the penalty “was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike conduct” stemming from previous infractions.

Likely referring to the NBA’s message, Curry told TNT’s Ernie Johnson, “They say Draymond has a story, so do we. We’ll be back.”

