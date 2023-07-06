They started with a win over the Czech Republic, now they are looking at the final. We are a hell of a team, said the star of England’s twenty-one team

16
It wasn’t over yet, the last few minutes remained to be played. However, on the page for the EURO 2021 in the Wikipedia internet encyclopedia, it already said: England is in the final. True, the favorite at the time was leading Israel by three goals, and in hot Batumi no one had any doubts. “I’m at a loss for words. We all believed we could do it and all of a sudden it’s here,” midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White admitted after the comfortable 3-0 semi-final win. The English have the last step to their first triumph since 1984.
