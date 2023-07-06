They started with a win over the Czech Republic, now they are looking at the final. We are a hell of a team, said the star of England’s twenty-one team

It wasn’t over yet, the last few minutes remained to be played. However, on the page for the EURO 2021 in the Wikipedia internet encyclopedia, it already said: England is in the final. True, the favorite at the time was leading Israel by three goals, and in hot Batumi no one had any doubts. “I’m at a loss for words. We all believed we could do it and all of a sudden it’s here,” midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White admitted after the comfortable 3-0 semi-final win. The English have the last step to their first triumph since 1984.

