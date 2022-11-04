On Sunday, Torino arrived galvanized by the success against Milan: “We did well with Marko but also with Zirkzee. Tomorrow with the last training I will decide. Each choice will depend on the boys ”
They both come from two victories, they have two coaches who were companions in Gasperini’s Genoa (plus Matteo Paro who will be on the bench) and in short, Bologna-Turin on Sunday (12.30) sees at the same time “Amarcord” and a glance projected in forward not to be lowered. “We see Ivan Juric, he always wants to win, you can see his competitiveness on the pitch and in his team-says Thiago Motta-. It will be very difficult to face Torino. Our team is growing, we have made three victories in a row (including the Italian Cup, ed) but we have to think about the present and the next challenge. We are in a balance that is always on the move, we work to the utmost every day to improve, starting with individuals to get to the departments. If Arnautovic will return? He returned to the group, he is better, Bologna did well with him but also with Zirkzee. We will see tomorrow with the last training which decision to make. Each choice will depend on the boys ”.
Jersey and Bull
—
For tomorrow’s match (over 20,000 spectators expected), Bologna will wear a t-shirt in honor of Davide Ferrerio, the Bolognese boy in a deep coma since this summer, when he was savagely hit in Crotone for an exchange of person. In the afternoon today the sports director Di Vaio and the vice-captain De Silvestri visited the boy at the Ospedale Maggiore, tomorrow his father and brother will be present at the stadium.
Meanwhile, Thiago Motta is thinking of a slightly revolutionized team. Possible space for Orsolini, Soriano and Schouten? “Orsolini in Monza was an example of this football, scoring as a substitute – continues the Bologna coach -. When you have five exchanges available, it becomes very complicated to talk about holders and reserves. Orsolini remains an important player for us and everything depends on him. Aebischer? For me it is a surprise on a character level, I thought he was introverted but I met a funny and smiling guy. Schouten? He is different from Ferguson. I like the fact that he has technique and control of the ball, but I would like him to let himself go more, sometimes he thinks too much. However, it will be a difficult game, we know, Toro does not let the opponent play ”.
