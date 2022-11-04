They both come from two victories, they have two coaches who were companions in Gasperini’s Genoa (plus Matteo Paro who will be on the bench) and in short, Bologna-Turin on Sunday (12.30) sees at the same time “Amarcord” and a glance projected in forward not to be lowered. “We see Ivan Juric, he always wants to win, you can see his competitiveness on the pitch and in his team-says Thiago Motta-. It will be very difficult to face Torino. Our team is growing, we have made three victories in a row (including the Italian Cup, ed) but we have to think about the present and the next challenge. We are in a balance that is always on the move, we work to the utmost every day to improve, starting with individuals to get to the departments. If Arnautovic will return? He returned to the group, he is better, Bologna did well with him but also with Zirkzee. We will see tomorrow with the last training which decision to make. Each choice will depend on the boys ”.