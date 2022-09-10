The official, with the details of the operation, will probably arrive only tomorrow evening or Monday, but the announcement was made by the CEO of Bologna Claudio Fenucci, on the eve of Bologna-Fiorentina, attending the conference alongside Vigiani presentation of the challenge: «The coach of the first team will be Thiago Motta from Monday. We are working on the final details but it can be considered official. Now it is important to think about Sunday’s match ». And on the controversy he added: “I do not accept moral lessons on the story of Sinisa Mihalovic”, the now former Bologna coach.

The arrival of Sinisa’s successor is expected between today’s evening and tomorrow morning, when he will probably see the match from the stands. Fenucci also wanted to respond to the controversy that has been unleashed on the club, management and team after the decision to relieve Sinisa Mihalovic from his post: «I was sorry about this, especially because it comes from those who did not know our relationship. From the inside, the Bolognese media had a different vision than those who made the moralist. I believe that Bologna does not deserve the moral lessons for all that it has been with Sinisa. I also want to thank all the professionals who have worked for Sinisa, they will always be welcome. It was a very painful decision because Sinisa is a friend. From the point of view of the results we have seen the team win only four times in the calendar year and in a championship like Serie A if things don’t go we have to intervene. We had decided to start the season on the model of the first year, but this time, despite his return, the results were not coming and we believe that the squad has important values ​​».

On Sunday, meanwhile, Vigiani, the Primavera coach, will go on the bench, who is thinking of giving Posch a chance in defense instead of the injured Soumaoro, could relaunch Barrow alongside Arnautovic in attack and Kasius and Cambiaso on the wings, in 3-5 -2.