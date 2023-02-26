Of Paolo Tomaselli, sent to Bologna

The coach of Bologna, formerly of Inter in the Treble, gives the nerazzurri a football lesson and is a candidate for the bench of a big one. Inzaghi disappoints again after an important victory (with Porto): he had already happened after Naples and Milan (twice)

Inter are filming the umpteenth episode of the TV series Viaggi da nightmare which they have decided to interpret to the fullest, given that 5th place between today and tomorrow could be just two points away: the episode which is staged in Bologna with a stormy weather and a pitch with problematic drainage can be serenely titled Lezioni di Thiagometria, because the success of Motta’s team which arrives on the counterattack with yet another goal by Orsolini, built, deserved and also emblematic: here every player has 2-3 options to choose from for each play and in doing so you build an unpredictable group, which knows how to go beyond its limits, eager to put the work done during the week to work. Sure for the big teams it’s different, while Thiago Motta prepared in detail the softer remake of Fatal Bologna last April, with whom he ran for the bench of a big player very soon (including Inter?), Inzaghi came out of the half marathon against Porto with his arms raised: as after the successes with Napoli, with Milan (twice) , even after the night of the Champions League, like a year ago, his team struggles to sober up (10 points lost in 4 games), enters the field with a hoop on his head and deep dark circles. See also Ristic: "Vlahovic-Milinkovic, what a couple they would be! Radonjic will surprise you"

The result is the worst game of the year, also in relation to the few opportunities created, with Lukaku and Lautaro unable to talk: a problem – given the differences compared to Conte’s game – which was also glimpsed in August and which today is unresolved. And then there is also the question of whether some big names, such as Brozovic e Dumfriesfeel still in the group or not.

Inzaghi, with Napoli on 18 points and the Champions League finish which may not even be enough for reconfirmation, shows up with a gloomier face, because given the precedents, such a performance almost sounds like a betrayal: No, I don’t feel betrayed by team – underlines the coach – has always given me everything. I am primarily responsible. We have to understand why we have these problems after the Champions League, which get worse away from San Siro. You have to look for reasons every 2-3 days and I’m the first to do more: the first half wasn’t like Inter.

Yet the goal arrived after half an hour of the second half, just when Bologna seemed to be feeling tired and Inter were pressing. Once again the problem arose from a lost ball, due to a mistake by D’Ambrosio, with the team unbalanced and the whole defense out of position, hit in rapid transition by the Schouten-Orsolini couple. Lautaro apologizes: So we’re not going anywhere. A deja vu after another, it becomes difficult to think of a happy ending.