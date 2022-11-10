Home Sports Thiago Motta: “No penalty, but you can’t lose your head. It’s my fault”
Sports

Thiago Motta: “No penalty, but you can’t lose your head. It’s my fault”

by admin
Thiago Motta: “No penalty, but you can’t lose your head. It’s my fault”

Difficult to analyze a six to one born from a position of advantage, goal of Lykogiannis at the start, and with a very questionable episode on the occasion of the two to one Inter – non-existent foul by Lucumi – Thiago Motta he tries like this at the press conference:

“We started the game well, then that punishment, which is not there, changed everything. From two to one forward it is my fault. I am responsible, we need to improve on this because we cannot leave the game. on this. We got nervous, we got cards, we need to manage better “.

© breaking latest news

See also  Monza - Verona: live Serie A Football 06/11/2022

You may also like

Carabao Cup, City eliminate Chelsea. De Zerbi beats...

Totti-Ilary, the divorce: Francesco breaks up with the...

Official rookie list: No. 1 pick Banchero tops...

Next Gen Atp Finals in Milan, Musetti beaten...

To Dazn subscribers the digital journal at no...

Mourinho and the Karsdorp case: Di Caro’s comment

Zou Jingyuan: Between retraction and release, achieve a...

Radonjic and Vlasic drag Toro against Sampdoria. Grenades...

Irving Live: The existing system is collapsing, don’t...

Vittorio Veneto exempts Andreolla. The former Feltre is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy