Difficult to analyze a six to one born from a position of advantage, goal of Lykogiannis at the start, and with a very questionable episode on the occasion of the two to one Inter – non-existent foul by Lucumi – Thiago Motta he tries like this at the press conference:

“We started the game well, then that punishment, which is not there, changed everything. From two to one forward it is my fault. I am responsible, we need to improve on this because we cannot leave the game. on this. We got nervous, we got cards, we need to manage better “.