Home Sports Thiago Motta: “Success that gives continuity”
Sports

Thiago Motta: “Success that gives continuity”

by admin
Thiago Motta: “Success that gives continuity”

Thiago Motta’s analysis

Third victory in a row for Thiago’s Bologna Motta and fourth good performance if you add the narrow defeat in Naples. Satisfied the technician who spoke to Sky Sport immediately after the game:

“It is a success that allows us to give continuity to our work, it was not an easy match but we were very good at defending together, counterattacking, sometimes also expressing a good football and deserving the victory – his analysis – I’m happy of all, this is a team success, even those who took over did very well, like Orsolini and Soriano for example. The guys are working hard during the week and today we have reaped the fruits of this commitment “.

October 31 – 11:34 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Cagliari, knee sprain: Nandez's return is postponed

You may also like

Cristiano Ronaldo bought the most expensive villa in...

Palladino: “Well done Bologna, we are too long”

Serie A injuries: Maignan, Pogba, Dybala and .....

Roma beat Totti: 8-a-side football Super Cup for...

Serie A between injuries and flops. Milan, Inter...

Monza-Bologna 1-2: Petagna’s goal from a penalty, Ferguson...

Curva Nord Inter, for now no complaint

Champions, Liverpool-Napoli: Spalletti su Klopp

Bocchetti’s bitterness: “We don’t deserve this ranking, without...

Rome, Mourinho: “Volpato? I’ve always believed in this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy