Thiago Silva: Brazil defender extends his stay at Chelsea until summer of 2024

Thiago Silva enjoyed a trophy-laden career at AC Milan and Paris St-Germain before moving to Chelsea

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until summer 2024.

The Brazil defender, 38, joined the Blues from Paris St-Germain in 2020 and helped the club to Champions League success in his first full season.

He has made 106 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea and also reached two FA Cup finals and an EFL Cup final.

“It is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea,” said Silva.

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth.”

Silva, who has made 113 international appearances, captained Brazil to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in December where they lost to Croatia on penalties.

