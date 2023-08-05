Thibaut Courtois Talks Real Madrid’s Ambitions and Personal Goals for the Coming Season

Title: Thibaut Courtois sets ambitious goals for Real Madrid’s upcoming season

Date: August 5, 2023

In a recent interview, Thibaut Courtois, the influential goalkeeper for Real Madrid, shared his thoughts on the club’s current affairs and outlined the team’s objectives for the upcoming season. Courtois spoke with Canadian television network TLN TV, discussing various aspects, including the team’s desire to excel in all competitions.

Addressing the team’s performance in the previous season, Courtois acknowledged a downturn after the World Cup but expressed a strong determination to bounce back and secure as many titles as possible this year. Emphasizing the significance of the league, Courtois stated, “In the end, the League is the one that measures the tone of a team.”

Courtois also touched upon the departure of Karim Benzema and stressed the importance of other players stepping up to fill the void left by the seasoned striker. Highlighting the capabilities of young talents such as Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Joselu, Courtois emphasized that overcoming challenges is a collective effort.

When questioned about his personal goals for the upcoming season, Courtois expressed a deep desire to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League once again. Reflecting on his experience of both victory and defeat in the final, Courtois described it as a unique and irreplaceable sensation, akin to the Super Bowl. The goalkeeper also expressed his aspiration to win a World Cup with his national team, Belgium, although he admitted it may prove challenging.

As the interview drew to a close, Courtois revealed his long-term career plans, stating his intentions to remain at Real Madrid until retirement. He affirmed his contentment at the club while also expressing the desire to continually improve and contribute to the team’s success each year.

Thibaut Courtois’ interview sheds light on Real Madrid’s determination to reclaim their dominance in domestic and international competitions. With the goalkeeper’s unwavering commitment and the promising prospects within the team, Real Madrid’s upcoming season promises excitement and ambition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

