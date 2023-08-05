Home » Thibaut Courtois Talks Real Madrid’s Ambitions and Personal Goals for the Coming Season
Sports

Thibaut Courtois Talks Real Madrid’s Ambitions and Personal Goals for the Coming Season

by admin
Thibaut Courtois Talks Real Madrid’s Ambitions and Personal Goals for the Coming Season

Title: Thibaut Courtois sets ambitious goals for Real Madrid’s upcoming season

Date: August 5, 2023

In a recent interview, Thibaut Courtois, the influential goalkeeper for Real Madrid, shared his thoughts on the club’s current affairs and outlined the team’s objectives for the upcoming season. Courtois spoke with Canadian television network TLN TV, discussing various aspects, including the team’s desire to excel in all competitions.

Addressing the team’s performance in the previous season, Courtois acknowledged a downturn after the World Cup but expressed a strong determination to bounce back and secure as many titles as possible this year. Emphasizing the significance of the league, Courtois stated, “In the end, the League is the one that measures the tone of a team.”

Courtois also touched upon the departure of Karim Benzema and stressed the importance of other players stepping up to fill the void left by the seasoned striker. Highlighting the capabilities of young talents such as Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Joselu, Courtois emphasized that overcoming challenges is a collective effort.

When questioned about his personal goals for the upcoming season, Courtois expressed a deep desire to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League once again. Reflecting on his experience of both victory and defeat in the final, Courtois described it as a unique and irreplaceable sensation, akin to the Super Bowl. The goalkeeper also expressed his aspiration to win a World Cup with his national team, Belgium, although he admitted it may prove challenging.

As the interview drew to a close, Courtois revealed his long-term career plans, stating his intentions to remain at Real Madrid until retirement. He affirmed his contentment at the club while also expressing the desire to continually improve and contribute to the team’s success each year.

See also  Cagnati splendid second in the Primiero Marathon. Livio De Paoli also did well

Thibaut Courtois’ interview sheds light on Real Madrid’s determination to reclaim their dominance in domestic and international competitions. With the goalkeeper’s unwavering commitment and the promising prospects within the team, Real Madrid’s upcoming season promises excitement and ambition.

You may also like

Newcastle-Fiorentina 2-0, Almiron and Isak decide. Great welcome...

Josko Gvardiol is moving from RB Leipzig to...

Junior World Cycling Championships, the Italian-Colombian Sierra is...

Documentary series: Skate Evolution – Between subculture and...

Football: Atalanta; Gasperini, for the squad you have...

3rd league: Thrilling game between relegated Jahn and...

Raúl Jiménez Ends Goal Drought with First Goal...

he was an Indian talent – breaking latest...

What Bo Svensson expects from Tom Krauss

2023 Women’s World Cup odds: USA no longer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy