Home Sports Thiem also receives a wildcard for the Miami Open
Sports

Thiem also receives a wildcard for the Miami Open

by admin
Thiem also receives a wildcard for the Miami Open

After next Monday’s Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, Dominic Thiem also received a wildcard for the following Miami Open. The tournament in the metropolis of Florida takes place from March 19th to April 2nd. Thiem has only one win this year, only this week did the Lower Austrian fail in the first round of the ATP gymnastics in Santiago de Chile, where he received a wildcard, as he did at the Australia Open and in Buenos Aires, among others.

In addition to Thiem, the British Emma Raducanu, like Thiem, a former US Open winner, will also receive a free ticket for the main competition in Miami. The 20-year-old, who triumphed in Flushing Meadows in 2021, a year after Thiem, struggled with injuries at the start of the season this year.

“Both players showed what it takes to win big tournaments. We look forward to welcoming them to our tournament,” said Tournament Director James Blake, justifying the wild card for the duo.

See also  Ivrea must surrender to Piacenza launched

You may also like

NHL | GLOSA: And now briskly for the...

World Cup 2026: Fifa set to make decision...

Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son

Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes facing...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

FIFA denies any interest in a possible sale...

Turin, all up a striker, Rome points to...

Theo was sad, sorry for all of us,...

AT THE 1976 MONTREAL OLYMPICS ANNEGRET RICHTER FINALLY...

Running after childbirth, the exercises to do to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy