After next Monday’s Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, Dominic Thiem also received a wildcard for the following Miami Open. The tournament in the metropolis of Florida takes place from March 19th to April 2nd. Thiem has only one win this year, only this week did the Lower Austrian fail in the first round of the ATP gymnastics in Santiago de Chile, where he received a wildcard, as he did at the Australia Open and in Buenos Aires, among others.

In addition to Thiem, the British Emma Raducanu, like Thiem, a former US Open winner, will also receive a free ticket for the main competition in Miami. The 20-year-old, who triumphed in Flushing Meadows in 2021, a year after Thiem, struggled with injuries at the start of the season this year.

“Both players showed what it takes to win big tournaments. We look forward to welcoming them to our tournament,” said Tournament Director James Blake, justifying the wild card for the duo.