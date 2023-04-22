Home » Thiem eliminated: ATP tournament Munich: Rune on course to defend the title
Thiem eliminated: ATP tournament Munich: Rune on course to defend the title

Thiem eliminated: ATP tournament Munich: Rune on course to defend the title

As of: 04/21/2023 7:07 p.m

Defending champion Holger Rune is in the semifinals of the ATP tennis tournament in Munich. The Dane defeated Cristian Garin (Chile) in two sets and can repeat last year’s success. Former US Open champion Dominik Thiem was eliminated.

The seventh in the world rankings from Denmark had less trouble than expected in the 6: 2, 6: 4 against Cristian Garin from Chile. In the second set, he converted his second match point to victory on center court. In his semifinals on Saturday, Rune meets Christopher O’Connell, who conquered Alexander Zverev.

Zverev conqueror O’Connell continues to surprise

The 28-year-old Australian also won his quarter-finals one day after his surprise win against the German Olympic champion. He defeated Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3 on Friday.

Quarter-finals for Dominik Thiem

In the quarter-finals, the final stop was for ex-world ranking third and former US Open winner Dominik Thiem. The Austrian, who had recently been out of action due to a long-term injury, lost his match against number two seeded American Taylor Harry Fritz 3:6, 4:6. Fritz meets last year’s Dutch finalist Botic van de Zandschulp in his semi-final on Saturday. He prevailed against Marcos Giron (USA) in the round of eight.

German players are only represented in doubles at the 107th edition of the traditional tournament.

Source: BR24 21.04.2023 – 6:30 p.m

