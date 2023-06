After his early exit at the French Open in Paris, Dominic Thiem was also eliminated early from the Challenger tournament in Heilbronn, Germany. After a good start, the Lower Austrian lost to the Spanish world number 135 in the round of 16 on Thursday. Pedro Martinez still with 6:2 3:6 1:6.

This was another setback for the former top ten player on his favorite surface, sand. Next week, Thiem will compete again at Challenger level and on clay in Perugia, Italy.